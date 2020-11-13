Jepson Center offering free admission to Savannah-Chatham Co. residents this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Telfair Museums' Jepson Center will offer free admission to locals this weekend.
In partnership with the city of Savannah, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 15, all Savannah and Chatham County residents will receive free admission to the museum, located on the southwest corner of Telfair Square in downtown Savannah.
Visitors to the Free Family Weekend are invited to tour current exhibitions and explore art activities led by Telfair’s education team, which include a self-guided scavenger hunt and take-home activity kits. Face masks are required.
This will be Telfair’s final free weekend of the year.
