Kemp extends COVID-19 executive order once again

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. "The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a 60 day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent. Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives and livelihoods.”