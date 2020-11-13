Longtime Bulloch Co. District Attorney retiring

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked a milestone across four local counties.
District Attorney Richard Mallard officially said good bye after almost 30 years in the Ogeechee Circuit.
When Richard Mallard came to the District Attorney’s office, the four counties that make up the Ogeechee Circuit were still considered sleepy communities in the country. That has certainly changed.
Colleagues past and present came to honor Mallard as they marked his retirement. He became Chief Assistant DA in 1991 and succeeded Joe Martin in 2002. He won election in 2004 and served ever since. He says its become a challenge overseeing offices in Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven Counties.
"They’re becoming even more diverse with all the growth in Effingham County, and in Bulloch,” said Mallard.
He opted not to run for re-election this year and assistant DA Daphne Trotten ran unopposed. He says dealing with more and more crime over the years makes the work challenging. But he’s grateful for the team members across the circuit who’ve felt more like a family.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with good people and work with good people who cared about what they were doing and cared about victims.”
He says those people and others have made him who he is today.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.