Mexico: Migrants claiming Georgia doctor abuse not deported

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department says it has visited four Mexican women who allege they were mistreated by a gynecologist at a Georgia detention center and said none of them have been deported.
The department Thursday it will “assist in efforts to detain the Mexicans' deportation and ensure that the case is heard in that country’s courts.”
The migrants' lawyers argued deportation would make it harder to get justice in the case. Lawyers said several migrants at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, who had made allegations against the doctor were told they could soon be removed from the country.
