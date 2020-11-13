Plant Riverside announces European-style Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major attracting is coming to Savannah this holiday season. The Plant Riverside District announced the launch of a new Savannah Christmas Market.
The outdoor market will be spaced out on the property’s 1,100 square feet of riverfront access. The vendor displays will showcase a selection of holiday gifts, as well as specialty holiday-inspired food and beverage items.
Throughout the next six weeks, Plant Riverside will also offer a variety of safe, family-friendly holiday-themed activities for locals and visitors alike. The chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection says he felt everyone needed a little holiday cheer, this year especially.
“We were planning on doing this, the first Christmas Market in Savannah, next year, but it turns out at the last moment this year it’s really appropriate because the world needs a little joy. A little relaxation. A little fun,” Kessler said.
Donna Currier, also with the Kessler Collection, explained how they will be utilizing outdoor space to keep visitors safe.
“This is an open-air event. 1,100 square feet. Plenty of room for guests to spread out and enjoy holiday decor, holiday events, and just be safe for the holiday season.”
The Christmas Market is just one of many events planned at Plant Riverside this holiday season. For the full schedule, click here.
Savannah Christmas Market
Nov. 27 - Jan. 3
A European-style market with vendor displays will showcase an exceptional selection of high-quality holiday gifts as well as specialty holiday-inspired food and beverage items.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. – Plant Riverside Amphitheatre and Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Featuring performances by the Savannah Children’s Choir, Roger Moss reading A Christmas Story and a candlelight processional, followed by an appearance by Santa Claus, live music, live performances and a holiday fountain show.
Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and Fireworks Show
Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Riverwalk, VIP seating at Electric Moon
Open seating at MLK Park, with viewing on the Riverwalk. VIP seating for ages 21+ at Electric Moon for $30 per person. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the Savannah River directly across from Plant Riverside District, with holiday performances by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.