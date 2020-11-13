Progress continues on new full-service marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have turned to boating for entertainment during the pandemic, but storage space has been hard to come by.
Soon that will change, as progress continues on a new full-service marina.
Once completed, the Savannah Boathouse on Bull River will be the first new marina to open in the Savannah area in about 20 years.
The Savannah Boathouse will offer 225 total wet and dry spaces for boats, along with an office, bathrooms, and a place for boaters to refuel.
Managing partner Thomas McCarthy says even though they aren’t open yet, about 50-percent of their storage space is already reserved.
“With the demand, the marina is going to be the perfect place for people to come and keep their boat. Even if they want to keep it for a weekend, a month, or a year. It just gives an opportunity to keep boats in the water. There really isn’t any available space to keep a boat anywhere else in the area,” Thomas McCarthy, managing partner of Savannah Boathouse.
Construction is on schedule with the marina planning to accept boats for wet and dry storage beginning in January 2021.
A grand opening event is planned for the first of March.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.