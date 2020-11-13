Richmond Hill boy flying virtually on Falcon 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an exciting weekend for space exploration and one 4-year-old will get to virtually fly on the SpaceX this weekend.
Meet Noah - he was an astronaut for Halloween. His mom, Faith, a former soldier who now lives in Richmond Hill, went the extra mile and made Noah a space shuttle. His brother Mason was even an alien!
Faith says she’s excited her sons love space and the renewed enthusiasm for the space program.
She took some pictures and posted them to social media with #LaunchAmerica
NASA themselves reached out to her and said they’d love to put Noah’s picture in the Falcon 9 rocket with the four other astronauts.
Launch window opens at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday. With clear skies, we may be able to see it here!
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.