Savannah-Chatham School Board votes to continue Phase 3 of hybrid learning model next semester

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham Board of Education met Friday morning for a special meeting to assess plans for the second semester.
The recommendation given to the board by the Academic Affairs team was to continue on with the current Phase 3 Hybrid-Expanded learning model. In a 6 to 3 vote, the board voted to approve this.
According to the board, this means all the staff, except those with underlying conditions, will be required to return to school by Jan. 4.
Waitlist students will receive in-person learning based on the return of the teachers. Additional students who are requesting in-person learning will be considered based on capacity limitations per social distancing guidelines.
In the next five days, the board says parents will be surveyed again. If they initially chose virtual learning, they could make a switch to in-person through completion of the survey.
With this model, virtual learning will still be an option for families for the rest of the school year.
