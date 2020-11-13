Several Portuguese man o’ wars spotted on Kiawah Island

Several Portuguese man o’ wars spotted on Kiawah Island
Richard Ramsey said he encountered about eight of the marine hydrozoans, known for their painful stings, along a one mile stretch of Kiawah’s beach on Wednesday. (Source: Richard Ramsey)
By Ray Rivera | November 12, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 7:34 AM

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Portuguese man o' wars were spotted on Kiawah Island’s beach.

Richard Ramsey said he encountered about eight of the marine hydrozoans, known for their painful stings, along a one mile stretch of Kiawah’s beach on Wednesday.

“Funny thing, I had no idea what it was, only that it was still moving,” said Ramsey who also captured video of the creatures. “I picked it up with sticks and tossed it back to the water.”

Ramsey said he initially did not know what they were until he returned home and did some research.

Local officials say if you are stung by one, the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts.

Another Portuguese man o' war on Kiawah Island. Picture captured on Wednesday.
Another Portuguese man o' war on Kiawah Island. Picture captured on Wednesday. (Source: Richard Ramsey)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.