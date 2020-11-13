Six shot, including police officers, outside nightclub in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people were shot, including two police officers, outside a nightclub in Gastonia Thursday night, Gastonia police say.
Friday morning, police said two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were taken into custody.
The incident happened at Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia at 11 p.m. Gastonia police say officers were working off-duty at the nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate a situation.
“Two officers were shot," police say. "Sergeant E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis sustained non-life threatening injuries.”
Four patrons were shot and suffered minor injuries.
Hamilton and Slaughter were charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The Gastonia Police Department is the agency investigating.
