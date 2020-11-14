Make Savannah hosts holiday fair on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The 5th annual holiday fair hosted by Make Savannah and hostess provisions attracted many on Saturday morning.
Over 30 artisans and food vendors were on hand.
Make Savannah founder Cari Clark-Phelps says it was important to host the event because local businesses have been struggling as the pandemic continues.
She says for many of the local vendors they don’t have storefronts and for most of them this is their first market of the year.
During this time, she says many of the vendors and business owners have been creating new products to and every dollar people spend multiplies by three and really goes a long way to continue to support local businesses.
“During the holidays it’s so important for small businesses to be represented," said Cari Clark-Phelps. "Many of us don’t have store fronts and we need an opportunity to get our products in front of other people. People are looking for unique, special gifts, they’re not looking for things that they can just buy online and I think this time more than ever, people are realizing the importance of supporting your neighbors and the community around you.”
Phelps says they also collected canned goods, which will be donated to America’s Second Harvest.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.