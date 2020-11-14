Second day of hand-count audit finishes in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Election workers showed up at 8 a.m. on Saturday for the second day of the hand-count audit happening in Chatham County.
They finished up around 4 in the afternoon.
Recount manager Billy Wooten says they’ve made great progress so far over the last two days. Wooten says all of the absentee ballots are through the process and are done.
There were more than 40,000 of them. Saturday’s focus was counting ballots from Election Day from each precinct. Wooten says they were able to get through all of the precincts except one. They will finish that precinct on Saturday morning. For the rest of the weekend, Wooten says they’ll tie up some loose ends and begin counting ballots from early voting.
Wooten says he goes over updates and things they may need to do differently with the election workers every morning.
“We’ve got good groups of people here," says Wooten. "Many who have been involved in election work for 25 or 30 years. Their goal is that we have a fair, honest and accurate recount.”
Wooten says they’ve had a good turnout from the public who have come to watch the process. With the progress being made, he says they’ll be done before the midnight deadline on November 18.
