Sunday morning high tides, cooler air on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain dry overnight but patchy dense fog will develop, leading to hazardous driving conditions.
Tides will run high once again tonight and Sunday morning. Sunday morning’s high tide around 7:42AM is expected to reach 9.9′ at Fort Pulaski, which is in the Minor Flood Stage. This will be the highest tide of the weekend, projected to rise just short of reaching Moderate Flood Stage of 10′.
Sunday morning’s lows only bottom out in the mid 60s, but we’ll quickly warm to the mid 70s by lunchtime with more cloud cover around compared to Saturday. Isolated showers are possible Sunday morning, followed by another chance late Sunday afternoon and evening. These showers are all ahead of an approaching cold front.
Above average temperatures continue Sunday afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s. If you miss the cool air, you don’t have to wait much longer! Sunday will be the warmest day out of the next week, as a cold front moves through during the evening.
Fall-like weather filters in behind Sunday’s front. Monday morning’s temperatures fall back into the mid 50s with highs near 70 degrees. Sunshine will dominate the week, but we will have a few cold mornings! Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning’s lows will be in the 40s, with mid to upper 30s and frost possible for our inland communities.
Mild weather returns Friday into next weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low over the next week.
Tropical:
Tropical Storm Iota will strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. Iota will likely obtain hurricane strength on Sunday, potentially strengthening into a Major Category Three Hurricane before making landfall late Monday into Tuesday. This area will once again be threatened with life-threatening flooding through the middle of the week. Iota will likely dissipate Wednesday as it moves toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no direct threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.
