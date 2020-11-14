Sunday morning high tides, cooler air on the way!

Tropical Storm Iota will strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. Iota will likely obtain hurricane strength on Sunday, potentially strengthening into a Major Category Three Hurricane before making landfall late Monday into Tuesday. This area will once again be threatened with life-threatening flooding through the middle of the week. Iota will likely dissipate Wednesday as it moves toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no direct threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.