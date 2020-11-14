Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Ogeechee Rd. motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A suspect has been arrested after a shooting that left one person dead at a motel on Ogeechee Road.
Officers responded to Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning and discovered Richard Vinson deceased in one of the guest rooms.
The suspect, 37-year-old Micky Hamilton, was arrested at the scene.
After an investigation, it was revealed that the two mean were involved in a verbal altercation when the shooting took place.
Hamilton was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of murder.
The case remains under investigation.
