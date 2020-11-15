Chatham Co. election workers power through third day of hand-count audit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was another full house at the Chatham County Board of Elections Annex for the third day of the hand-count audit of the presidential race.
Election officials say they’re 99% done with counting all of the ballots.
Billy Wooten, the manager of the recount for Chatham County, says they finished counting all of the absentee ballots and all but one of the Election Day ballots from each of the precincts on Saturday.
At the start of the day Sunday, Wooten says the last batch of Election Day ballots from the last precinct were counted and processed. Election workers moved on quickly and finished counting all of the ballots from the three weeks of early voting period.
Wooten says there are some ballots left over that will need to be adjudicated and sent through the ballot review process. All of the election workers, except the administrative team and the people inputting the data, are done with their assigned jobs.
“We’ll be done before Wednesday, but we have until Wednesday," said Wooten. "We’re not going to rush it. We want it to be right. We want what we put in the system, our data entry, to be right, so we’re going to take our time.
Wooten says the next few days will be dedicated to uploading data entries and doing some investigative work to clear up any issues.
Election officials say they will call together a ballot review panel if there are any questions with ballots and they need help making a decision on how to manage them.
