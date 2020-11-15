Cooler air filters in Monday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We tied a record high of 85 degrees this afternoon, but this warm stretch or weather is coming to an end! A cold front will pass over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry overnight, allowing for much cooler air to filter in.
Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s across the Savannah metro at sunrise under mostly clear skies. Sunshine dominates the day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s
Despite all the sunshine hanging out this week, we will have a few cold mornings! Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning’s lows will be in the 40s, with mid to upper 30s and frost possible for our inland communities.
Mild weather returns Friday into next weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low over the next week.
Tropical:
Hurricane Iota will strengthen into a Category Four Hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. Landfall is expected late Monday into Tuesday. This area will once again be threatened with life-threatening flooding through the middle of the week.
Iota will likely dissipate late Wednesday as it moves toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no direct threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
