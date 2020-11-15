Father-son duo compete for Savannah City Amateur Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - John Skedas II said he had won the 2020 Savannah City Amateur Championship before he ever hit the course on Sunday.
“Just so privileged and honored to be able to have the opportunity to play with your son, and then to win, you have to pinch yourself, because to play with my son for two days...I’d already won the tournament, because I got to play with my best friend," he said.
The Skeadas family began playing Bacon Park back in the 1950′s, dating back to John Skeadas II’s grandfather. The game of golf is a constant for the family.
“Golf teaches you so many of life’s lessons. There’s no immediate gratification- you can work really hard and there’s no payoff, but I think the friendships, the comradery, the places it will take you- it’s just fantastic and it teaches you many values of life," Skedas added.
John Skeadas II passed the game down to his son, John Skeadas III, who finished pretty high atop the leaderboard himself.
The younger Skeadas said golf has made them closer throughout the years.
“It’s pretty special, you know, dads a fantastic player, but he was a good dad, and it’s something that allowed us to spend so much time together, so it’s something, and still, we really cherish getting to play, and it was really cool to play with him the last two days.”
The elder Skeadas dedicated the win to his son, just like he did when he won it in 1991 just after his son was born.
