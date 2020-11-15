Our cold front moves through tonight!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It really felt like a spring afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire this afternoon with many areas topping out near 80 degrees! A few communities cooled off thanks to isolated downpours, which are possible ahead of a cold front moving through tonight.
Fall-like weather filters in behind Sunday’s front. Monday morning’s temperatures fall back into the mid 50s with highs near 70 degrees. Sunshine will dominate the week, but we will have a few cold mornings! Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning’s lows will be in the 40s, with mid to upper 30s and frost possible for our inland communities.
Mild weather returns Friday into next weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low over the next week.
Tropical:
Hurricane Iota will strengthen into a Category Four Hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. Landfall is expected late Monday into Tuesday. This area will once again be threatened with life-threatening flooding through the middle of the week. Iota will likely dissipate Wednesday as it moves toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no direct threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.