Savannah Harley Davidson, Coastal Pet Rescue partner for taco fest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Harley Davidson partnered with Coastal Pet Rescue to host a taco fest for the first time ever on Sunday.
Marketing Manager Colleen Cote says not only was it was a great way to bring awareness to Coastal Pet Rescue, but it was also a way to give the community a sense of normalcy.
“I mean everything that we do is community," Cote said. "I mean we get the opportunity to meet so many great people and so many of those people ride motorcycles. Coastal Pet Rescue is near and dear to our hearts, bikers love their pets, we love Coastal Pet Rescue, we love the adoptions that we’re able to do and any opportunity we get to help them, we definitely want to do.”
She says they hope to make it an annual event in the future.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.