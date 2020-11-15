Tybee Island businesses prepare for the holidays

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Tybee Island is ready for all of the holiday festivities and for all of the holiday shoppers to come and shop local.
City officials say both the city and many of the businesses are offering incentives to encourage people from near and far to come.
“We are offering free parking all day starting Thanksgiving Day all the way up to New Years Day," said Tybee Island Main Street Director Michelle Owens. "People can come out and they won’t have to pay $3 an hour to park and we hope that will draw people out to explore.”
There are more than 200 small businesses on the island, and Owens says through the holidays, many of them will be offering giveaways, raffles and special events.
“Any weekend that you come out to Tybee and really any week day, you’re bound to find some of the local shops doing an event or special sale for that day.”
Owens says some shops are holding holiday open houses. She says shopping small makes a big impact.
“For every $100 that you spend in that business, $68 of that stays in the local community. That means that that shop owner will have money to spend somewhere else on the island.”
Store owner Frank McInvale says the money they make on sales in their store becomes the gift that keeps on giving.
“We try to spend our money locally as well, so the money that we make goes back into the local economy as much as possible.”
McInvale says the holiday shoppers are already beginning to pick up and he’s looking forward to Small Business Saturday.
“A lot of people are aware of shopping local these days. I get a lot of people who come in that are specifically saying they’re trying to shop local.”
The city says they won’t be hosting a lot of their annual holiday events, but the stores are open and it’s a lot less crowded then some other shopping venues.
“The last thing we want to see are dark windows and vacant storefronts.”
