Brothers charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Chatham County Detention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two brothers have been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the Chatham County Detention Center.
According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, an Internal Affairs Unit investigation discovered inmate Cody Rawlings and his brother, Kyle Rawlings, were attempting to smuggle drugs into the Chatham County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office says Kyle Rawlings planted drugs at the perimeter of the sheriff’s office Wednesday, Nov.4, for his brother to retrieve while on landscape work detail. Monday, Nov. 9, inmate Cody Rawlings attempted to retrieve the drugs and conceal them within his body.
Cody Rawlings was arrested after bringing the contraband across guard lines and Kyle Rawlings was arrested the following day.
