Bryan Co. election workers complete hand-count audit

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly five days after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that all Georgia counties would need to perform a hand-count audit of the presidential race, Bryan County election officials have finished.
In a matter of just six hours, Bryan County election officials finished their hand-count. Election Supervisor Cindy Reynolds says the audit turned out better than they expected, because going into it she says they thought it would take days to complete.
Reynolds says they started Friday at 9 a.m. and luckily, they didn’t have to carry the hand-count into the weekend. She says they started off a little frustrated because they were already preparing for their risk audit when they found out they would have to do this count as well.
Reynolds says out of close to 31,000 registered voters, 17,000 cast their ballots in- person while nearly 3,000 voted absentee by mail.
She says so far there have been no discrepancies and she’s thankful for the teamwork that went into making sure every ballot cast was accurate.
“I’m just so proud of Bryan County. I really, really am. I mean, my gosh, I thought here I am a nervous wreck, panic, that I wasn’t going to have enough people in there to help me count and we were going to be in there all by ourselves and stuff, but they showed up and we got it done,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says right now they’re putting the tally sheets with the audit sheets and getting ready for the Jan. 5 runoff. Dec. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the runoff.
