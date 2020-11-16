City of Savannah seeks input on sustainability plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Moving forward with a plan for Savannah’s 100 percent renewable energy resolution.
You may remember, City Council unanimously passed the resolution in March. The goal is to have all city electricity come from clean, renewable energy sources by 2035 along with other forms of energy by 2050.
The city’s Office of Sustainability held its last public virtual meeting to discuss the resolution and get feedback from the community.
The City of Savannah is currently in the planning stage - taking its next steps to achieve clean energy. City leaders say it will take residents from all backgrounds to reach their goal.
“This is Savannah’s renewable energy plan. It’s not just the city’s. Savannah residents lead the effort to make renewable energy a priority and help pass this resolution and Savannah residents will help us achieve the goals too. We want it we need and we have to have your participation," said Savannah Office of Sustainability Director Nick Deffley.
The Office of Sustainability along with Aldermen from districts two, three and six came together to share the city’s goals.
“We want to make sure that we get as many people to the table as possible so we can address everybody. It’s not just one section or another. It’s everybody," said District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee.
They’re looking to develop new and innovative ways to spread the word through advocacy and targeting young people, vulnerable communities, businesses and more.
“In the face of COVID, it’s all more challenging on this community engagement. But it also is all that much more important I think with the equity focus of this work and making sure everyone has a part to play and takes a part to play in this” said Deffley.
Deffley also says once its implemented, it can lift people out of poverty by creating more local jobs.
The city is also looking into ways to explore outreach programs to educate the public, incentives for landlords once this resolution is implemented and have a listening session on how to reach the community. 2021 budget requests for the 100 percent renewable energy resolution have been submitted.
They’re planning to have a draft complete on estimated costs for projects and economic impact before the end of the year.
After the planning stage is complete, The Office of Sustainability will identify projects that need to be done involving economic benefits and challenges the 100 Percent Sustainability Plan may introduce.
The links for this Zoom meeting and from previous meetings about the plan will be posted on the city’s website in the coming days.
