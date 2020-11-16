Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push further south today as high pressure builds in. This will keep us sunny and mild. Another dry cold front moves through Tuesday night. This will bring much cooler air Wednesday and Thursday. Temps begin to warm by Friday. Our next rain chance returns Sunday.
Iota is a category 5 hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Landfall is forecast late tonight in Nicaragua and some strengthening is possible. Iota will move west and dissipate Wednesday. There is a 30% chance that another area of low pressure will develop in the central Caribbean Sea and move generally to the west. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will be clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows near 40.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
