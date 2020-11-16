Donation will help non-profit teach career skills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit, Xcel Strategies, is launching a mobile HVAC, electrical, and plumbing trailer to help young people develop life and career skills.
Roto Rooter Plumbers of Savannah presented the nonprofit with a $5,000 check to help pay for the program.
The founder and CEO of Xcel Strategies, Jay Thompson, says he doesn’t want to wait for young people to come to him to learn these skills.
“Don’t wait for the young people to come to me to train and mentor them in the skills and character development but take the trades to them, where we can train in character development as well as the trades. We can expose the young men that we work with to tools, to the trades that are in demand in the community, and to the compensation for tradesmen in the community,” Thompson said.
Sherry Daniel, the owner of Roto Rooter, says there has been a tremendous shortage of skilled plumbers and others in trade field.
