Feed the Hungry holds annual Thanksgiving meal

“I feel, you know, even as a state representative and as a father or you can give all the titles in the world but I’m a human being and you know Feed the Hungry works so hard," said Representative Gilliard. "You know, people see during the holidays is one thing but we came back home from the session and COVID hit Georgia and the United States and I got a call from a very good partner with In-Laws Produce and thus Feed the City was born. We did 23,000 people in weeks and we did not prepare for it.”