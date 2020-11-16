Feed the Hungry holds annual Thanksgiving meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Feed the Hungry will be back this holiday season for its 12th annual Thanksgiving Holiday.
Just like so many other events, this year’s will look different.
It’s going to be a drive-thru giveaway on November 24th at the John S. Delaware Center.
State Representative Carl Gilliard says the group usually feeds around 5,000 people during their Thanksgiving event.
He expects that number to be double this year due to COVID-19. He says they need the community’s help to continue the support they’ve been able to give since the pandemic started.
“I feel, you know, even as a state representative and as a father or you can give all the titles in the world but I’m a human being and you know Feed the Hungry works so hard," said Representative Gilliard. "You know, people see during the holidays is one thing but we came back home from the session and COVID hit Georgia and the United States and I got a call from a very good partner with In-Laws Produce and thus Feed the City was born. We did 23,000 people in weeks and we did not prepare for it.”
The generous donations the group has received so far this year have made those giveaways possible.
Gilliard says they need your help to make it happen again. They’re looking for donations of rice, corn, dressing, turkeys, and cans of cranberry sauce.
You can also donate money to help them buy these items.
