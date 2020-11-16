Hand-count audit continues in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The hand-count audit began Friday and continued through the weekend in Chatham County.
The state has given counties a deadline of Wednesday this week to complete the audit to give state elections officials enough time to certify the election state-wide by this Friday.
“This is the Secretary of State’s audit. He’s in charge of this entire process. So we’re reporting back to him, we don’t know the results, everything is going back to the Secretary of State," said Chairman Tom Mahoney.
At last check, the elections supervisor in Chatham County says workers here at the annex had three batches of ballots left to process.
“There’s a fair number of ballot batches that have to go through what we call a vote review panel," said Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges.
Bridges says the biggest chunk of audit work remaining is data entry.
“The great majority of the 135,000 ballots have been counted. The only backlog we have right now of any size is data entry. They’re taking the ballot batches that have been completed and they’re keying the numbers into a tool that the state has provided. So the state is receiving these numbers as we get them,” said Bridges.
Bridges says the state takes that information and doing what’s called sanity checking, comparing the hand count tally against what was previously reported from the county certification last week. State elections officials will then let counties know if there’s anything they want them to re-check.
