HHI Shore Beach Services tracking amount of trash picked up off of beaches

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head is thanking residents and workers for their help keeping the island clean.
They released the numbers on just how much trash they collected off the beaches this season and they say while they are happy with the numbers, there’s always progress to be made.
If you ever spend time on Hilton Head’s beaches, you’re probably used to seeing trucks, but this year the trailers behind them pulled more than just beach umbrellas.
Shore Beach Services does more than provide lifeguards. They monitor the safety of the water, provide first aid two swimmers, and make sure the beaches stay clean. This year they reported to the town they collected 595.69 tons of trash and recycling from the beaches.
That trash includes what beach goers tossed into trash cans and litter collected from the shore itself. The town also says they collected 17,000 abandoned items left on the beach and 6,000 of those items were chairs.
This is the first year the town has had Shore Beach Services formally keep track of what and how much they pick up from the beach. The director says some of the items are very 2020.
“There’s definitely been in masks laying around this year," said Shore Beach Services Operation Manager Mike Wagner. "I think some of the things that make it difficult is the smaller things that maybe you overlooked. Little bottle caps, cigarette butts, those are probably the things that are left around.”
He says the type of item also depends on what beach you are looking at. Coligny is more likely to have cups and food items where others do not.
