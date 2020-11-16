Home Tour Raises Money for Friends of Caroline Hospice

“In 1977, a young woman in her 20s named Caroline Quann fell ill with cancer, she was given a prognosis that she was going to die, and she did not want to die in a hospital, so a woman named Veronica Toby gathered her friends and they were able to care for Caroline in her last days at home, and that’s how Friends of Caroline was organized," Lanelle Fabian, Director of Community Engagement for Friends of Caroline Hospice said. "We offer palliative care, hospice care, and grief support. We believe everyone deserves quality care, and none of our patients receive a bill, regardless of their ability to pay.”