Home Tour Raises Money for Friends of Caroline Hospice

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Happening now in the Lowcountry, you can check out some of the South’s newest interior design trends and help out a good cause.
Southern Living Magazine is teaming up with Habersham neighborhood in Beaufort County to host its 2020 Showcase home. Beaufort resident Kathryn Lott designed the new home, and it’s open for you to tour. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local non-profit Friends of Caroline Hospice, and that money will go directly to patient care.
{LANELLE FABIAN/DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, FRIENDS OF CAROLINE HOSPICE}
“In 1977, a young woman in her 20s named Caroline Quann fell ill with cancer, she was given a prognosis that she was going to die, and she did not want to die in a hospital, so a woman named Veronica Toby gathered her friends and they were able to care for Caroline in her last days at home, and that’s how Friends of Caroline was organized," Lanelle Fabian, Director of Community Engagement for Friends of Caroline Hospice said. "We offer palliative care, hospice care, and grief support. We believe everyone deserves quality care, and none of our patients receive a bill, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Interior designer Kathryn Lott gave Brian Byers a sneak peak of the home and explained some of the trends she incorporated. Take a look.
Tours of the Southern Living Showcase home in Habersham are available Wednesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through November 25 and then again from December 2 through December 27. The home will be closed on Thanksgiving as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Tickets are $10, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Caroline Hospice.
You will have to get your temperature checked before you enter the home, and you are required to wear a mask.
Social distancing will also be enforced.
