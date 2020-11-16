Local doctor talks about risk of Thanksgiving holiday and spreading COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country and right here in the Coastal Empire, we are continuing to see community transmission.
Right now we sit at 153 cases per 100,000 which is the highest it’s been in two weeks. But numbers have been relatively steady.
Since January, the U.S. has had more than 10.9 million cases of COVID-19 claiming the lives of close to 245,500 people. As the virus continues to spread across the country our area has seen a relative plateau of cases, but doctors say that could change.
“It feels a little bit like a broken record because you know, we were having these same concerns and discussions about Georgia when the northeast was having their surges and we really have followed along with what the national experience has been by about one to two months," said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer. "So you know, again unless our communities really take ownership of the health of themselves and those around them, because we have the ability to impact how much this spreads in our communities, it’s likely that we’ll experience an increased number of cases.”
As we continue to watch the latest trends and are just about a week away from Thanksgiving, doctors are urging you to be aware and cautious this holiday season, even around your loved ones.
“We know that family gatherings can be a source for clustering of cases and also we know that family gatherings create a risk for spread to the people sometimes we care most about.”
Dr. Thacker says you should consider having Thanksgiving with just your household this year. But for those who do extend invitations beyond their home, he suggests you keep it small and outdoors if possible, follow mask and social distance guidance. Additionally, he suggests only one person does the cooking and preparations and encourages the use of disposable plate ware.
It’s about being intentional but regardless of what comes, Dr. Thacker says the hospital is prepared to handle COVID-19.
“I really think we have maintained a level of readiness and preparedness from a standpoint of surge planning that has us ready if there is a surge.”
Dr. Thacker says if ever there was a time to push through the COVID fatigue and return to the best public health practices, it is now because these next few weeks will be critical for our future.
