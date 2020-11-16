Richmond Hill man honored to be part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - More promising news on a COVID-19 vaccine as a second company announced positive results from their preliminary research.
Moderna has said their two dose vaccine is 94 percent effective, this is in addition to Pfizer’s news their vaccine was more than 90 percent effective last week.
Both companies are expected to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks, bringing hope to so many. Including one local Richmond Hill man.
We introduced you to Richard Yaun about four months ago while he was in phase two of the local vaccine trial.
“It’s been a great process," Yaun said. "I mean they have to have participants in any research study and I’m just glad that I’m part of this one.”
Yaun joined Meridian Clinical Research’s vaccine trial early in phase two with Dr. Bradley and said he felt honored to be a part of the solution. Even one of his children joined the trial following his example.
Now months later, after both his shots and several check ups, he still feels just as good about the choice he made to help researchers. Especially after Moderna’s news that preliminary research shows their vaccine is highly effective. While he spends a lot of time at home with his dog Gracie now, he’s proud to know we are getting closer to normal.
“More than ever. What else is going to solve this problem. Masks or no masks people need to wear masks unequivocally, I’ve got mine in my pocket, however some people don’t. The only thing that is going to solve it is a good vaccine and it’s going to take a while too, so I am excited that we were a part of it.”
With a daughter studying infectious disease, Richard and his family have kept their distance and will celebrate Thanksgiving from afar this year because of the pandemic. While he understands the rollout of the vaccine will take time, he’s hopeful they can celebrate together again next year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.