Mom and kids displaced after early morning Pembroke fire

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -"The only reaction there was is OMG."
Rachel Byrne lives just feet away from the house that went up in flames.
She took video from her front porch and describes the moments leading up to the fire.
“I was actually asleep and I got a phone call saying that the house next door was on fire," Byrne said. "I opened the front door to see that the front porch was on fire, turned around to say something to my oldest daughter and heard just a big whoosh.”
Byrne said she could feel the heat from the flames. Her grandparents used to live in the house for years before the current family and now the place that held all those memories is gone.
“My grandfather actually passed away in that house, so to see the state that it’s in now is hard.”
However she credits both the Pembroke Fire department and Bryan County Emergency Services for responding as quickly as they did to get the fire put out as fast as they could.
“Bryan County and Pembroke fire departments did an amazing job just even saving my house, because the fire was so intense.”
“It was hot. It was hot and it was big.”
For Pembroke fire chief Peter Waters, he said it only took them minutes to put the fire out and their main goal was to make sure it didn’t spread to nearby houses.
“When we got the call it was pretty much already fully involved," he said. "We got here and we did as much as we could to knock it down as quickly as we could. I would say probably within 30 minutes we had it knocked down and we were starting to mop up.”
According to the fire department, the family’s dog did die in the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.