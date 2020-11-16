Monday: Cool start to a much cooler work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are continuing to cool as chilly air builds in from the middle Georgia region. Plan on temperatures in the low to mid-50s inland, and mid to upper 50s Metro, through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, the temperature rebounds into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll be a chilly, dry evening as the temperature, quickly, cools back into the 50s after sunset.
We wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s several mornings this week and afternoon temperatures stay in the 60s under sunshine.
A bit of a warming trend gets-going this weekend ahead of the next, potentially strong, cold front.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.