Off-duty Beaufort Co. deputy arrested for DUI

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office employee has been charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Burton.
Deputies responded to the area of Broad River Road and Parris Island Gateway after receiving calls of a reckless driver in the area. The driver was identified as Corporal Todd Ferguson of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies requested that the South Carolina Highway Patrol assume command as they suspected Ferguson may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers administered a field sobriety test, which Ferguson failed. Ferguson was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
He has since been released on bond and is awaiting more information as to possible disciplinary action regarding his employment.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.