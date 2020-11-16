Savannah Police investigate late-night shooting on 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night on 38th Street.
It happened around 11 p.m. Police say one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another shooting occurred a little over an hour before this incident, around 9:45 p.m., and was believed to have happened in the area of 61st and Meding streets. Officers say three men showed up at different area hospitals with gunshot injuries.
Savannah PD says at this time, it is unclear if the two shootings are related.
If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, please contact Savannah PD or Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.