S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count falls below 1,000 for 1st time in 5 days

S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count falls below 1,000 for 1st time in 5 days
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 1,000 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 2:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 1,000 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

DHEC reported 981 new confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19. It reported 27 confirmed deaths, the highest single-day total all month, along with four probable deaths.

Two of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County, while Georgetown County recorded one confirmed and one probable death. All four patients were elderly, DHEC said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 185,390, probable cases to 11,227, confirmed deaths to 3,873, and 270 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,348,090
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 6,688
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,521 90
Berkeley County 6,390 94
Charleston County 17,811 266
Colleton County 1,337 48
Dorchester County 4,889 99
Georgetown County 2,119 43
Orangeburg County 3,506 131
Williamsburg County 1,390 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19 Case and Probable ... by Live 5 News

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

COVID Death Summary 11-16-2020 by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.