S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count falls below 1,000 for 1st time in 5 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 1,000 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
DHEC reported 981 new confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19. It reported 27 confirmed deaths, the highest single-day total all month, along with four probable deaths.
Two of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County, while Georgetown County recorded one confirmed and one probable death. All four patients were elderly, DHEC said.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 185,390, probable cases to 11,227, confirmed deaths to 3,873, and 270 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
