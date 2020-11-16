Tybee Island holds first alcohol ordinance work group meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island held their first of many alcohol ordinance work group meetings Monday afternoon.
Ten members sit on the committee. The committee is designed to help develop a way to handle the issue the city has with the number of police calls related to alcohol.
The committee will be meeting once a week for the next 60 days. The city says once the 60 days are up the committee will have a list of policy recommendations that the city will turn into an ordinance to help with alcohol-related issues.
The meeting started off with a presentation from Tybee police with data on the number of times use of force was used over the last three years. From 2017 to 2018 the data shows the amount went up significantly.
“The use of force data is the one that has our greatest concern. In 2017 we had seven instances and then it went to 25," said City Manager Shawn Gillen.
The consistent theme throughout the meeting was about getting more officers on staff and how to best utilize the officers that are currently working. Members say greater enforcement is a good alternative to the open consumption ban that was rescinded by council.
“If people know how limited our police department is then that is not an incentive for them to be on their best behavior," said Kathryn Williams, owner of North Beach Bar and Grill and member of committee.
Kathryn Williams owns North Beach Bar and Grill and is a member of the committee. Williams says the limited staff is a burden on the officers especially during the peak season. Her recommendation was to look at taking the 3 percent liquor tax businesses pay and use it for police funding.
“We pay that to the city each month. I think it’s important for it to be directed at this issue rather than just going into the general fund.”
Right now, Tybee Police say they have about three officers per shift during a summer day. The committee raised concern about how the officers could then properly manage traffic and citizens who may be out of control. City Manager Shawn Gillen says having police substations on the island is an idea they’re looking into.
“We have a new marine science center being built. That marine science center building is opening up. We have planned that police have part of the use of that building going forward," Gillen.
Members of the committee encourage people who may have a suggestion to send it to them. Their next meeting will be on the Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and it is open to the public.
