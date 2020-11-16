Tybee Island Maritime Academy leaders say in-person learning model has been successful

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last few months, about 90 percent of the students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy have been back five days a week for in-person learning.
TIMA staff say they’ve had great success with their learning model. They say every week they’ve been getting some of their virtual students back in the classroom.
TIMA had a phased approach to safely get their students back to in-person learning. School officials say virtual learning was an option for everyone and a few students are still learning this way.
Principal Peter Ulrich says 90 percent of their faculty is back and no one has been required to return.
Ulrich says every time the Savannah-Chatham County School board decides to continue with their hybrid-extended learning model, TIMA sees more parents ask to move their kids over to the academy. Those families register for the waitlist, but every grade is full at the moment.
School officials say their year has been successful and they haven’t experienced many issues.
“There are plans if the cases in Chatham County rise. There is always a possibility that we could go back to full virtual. Our board and Mr. Ulrich are obviously the safety of the students comes first, but so far what we’ve been doing is working so we’ll stick with that,” teacher Noel Ingram said.
For any students who are still virtual, TIMA says they welcome them to switch to in-person at any time.
