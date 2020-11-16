Union Mission to serve 300 Thanksgiving meals to those in need; volunteers still needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 Thanksgiving dinners to local families and individuals in need on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The event will take place at Grace House (120 Fahm Street) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals will be boxed to go and masks are required.
Volunteer opportunities are still available for that day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will have the opportunity to pass out to-go boxed meals or assist with free donations through the clothing closet. Space is limited due to social distancing. For more information and to register, click here.
The meals are being provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo.
