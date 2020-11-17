Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to string of violent crimes

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -After a string of shootings left two people dead in Beaufort County, the sheriff’s office says that while they can’t predict violent crimes, they are taking steps to make sure everyone is safer.
Deputies responded to three shootings in the last week. Two of them were fatal.
On Saturday deputies responded to a shooting in Grays Hill outside of Burton. An adult male from Yemmassee had been shot and died at the hospital. Just two days later, a woman and her two-year-old child were sitting in a parked car at the Circle K on Lady’s Island when bullets from a shooting at the store hit their car. The two-year-old was unharmed while the mother suffered only minor injuries.
On Monday night a man was found dead in his home in Bluffton after he was shot. Deputies have not made any arrests yet. The sheriff’s office says while investigations are underway, they are making sure there are deputies in every impacted area just in case.
“Unlike property crime, interpersonal violence is very hard to predict," says Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. "And very hard to address as far as deploying resources other than investigation at that point. It’s not like there’s several incidents at one location of course.”
Bromage did emphasize while these shootings are unrelated and scattered across the county they are doing what they can to limit these activities as much as possible.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.