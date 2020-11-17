Benedictine’s Holton signs with Vandy, now waits on MLB Draft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine Cadet star baseball player Carter Holton may never throw a pitch as a Vanderbilt Commodore.
But at least he can say he still signed with his dream school.
Holton signed his national letter of intent with Vandy Monday morning at BC, honoring his long time commitment to the Commodores.
But Holton must now wait a few more months before he packs up for Nashville. The lefty is one of the top high school prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft class. If Holton is drafted in the right spot, he could forego college altogether and head straight for pro ball.
“I have that goal, but so does a million other kids in the country. So I just have to live it day by day and get better and beat them to that goal," Holton says of potentially being drafted. “I’m just going to be looking for the perfect opportunity. If it doesn’t come, I’ll go to Vanderbilt and try to get drafted out of Vanderbilt.”