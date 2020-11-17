Bicycle drive held by Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office to help families at Christmas

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You can help brighten Christmas for a child and help the Candler County Sheriff’s Office start a new tradition.
Organizers of this bike drop say if there was ever a time to start something for helping local families, 2020 would be the time. They say they know there are families that face challenges each Christmas. But there are perhaps ones in trouble for the first time this year.
They’re asking people to buy a new bike, a new helmet - or both - or donate money for the sheriff’s office to buy them closer to Christmas. They want to help brighten the holidays for as many children as possible. They’re also taking steps to help protect those bikes after the holidays.
“We’ll be entering the bikes into our data base. So, if one gets stolen or lost and recovered, we’ll be able to get it back to the child who got it in the first place,” Candler County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Justin Wells said.
They’re working with local schools to vet out which families need this the most. You can bring them in between now and mid-December.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.