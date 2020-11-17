Broughton Streetscapes Project experiencing major delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah says the Broughton Streetscapes Project is still seeing delays.
The city says crews were supposed to begin working on the next block of Broughton this month. However, they are still working on the first section, which started this summer.
The city says the Broughton Streetscapes Project is behind schedule due to some unforeseen repairs.
Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd tells WTOC that several underground utility lines must be repaired before the initial work can take place
The Broughton Streetscapes Project started nearly six months ago with the goal to beautify much of the downtown corridor with new landscaping, lighting, and brick-paved crosswalks, sidewalks, and parking spots. The first phase of work includes the western end of Broughton Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Jefferson Street.
You can follow along with the project’s progress by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.