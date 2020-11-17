Crews cleaning up Bryan Co. cemetery

“The first thing because this is basically in the woods. So, the first thing we tried to do was get a path, so we cleared a path all the way down because there are about 30 graves here maybe more, but they’re in different areas. We tried to clear a path down and get a path to each of the different areas that have your graves. We’re getting limbs, we’re getting bushes, we’re getting everything that we can out of here. There’s more to work, this is going to be a big project but at least this is a start," said Karen Hewitt, Savannah Area Board of Realtors Director.