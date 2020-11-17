Crews cleaning up Bryan Co. cemetery

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four real estate groups from across the Coastal Empire started restoring a historic black cemetery in Richmond Hill Tuesday morning.
You may remember the story we first brought you in August when the Bryan County NAACP discovered the Patterson Cemetery, which is near Rabbit Hill Road just off Highway 144.
Rakes along with bags and bags of tree limbs, sticks and shrubs filled Patterson Cemetery as several area realtors helped start the cleanup process for a cemetery that hasn’t been restored in years.
The Savannah area board of realtors' director says their members must take part in two community projects each year.
She says with COVID-19, they’ve had a hard time finding projects to do inside, so they decided to chip in and help restore one of Richmond Hill’s hidden cemeteries.
She says they started this morning with one goal in mind; that’s to make the cemetery more visible.
“The first thing because this is basically in the woods. So, the first thing we tried to do was get a path, so we cleared a path all the way down because there are about 30 graves here maybe more, but they’re in different areas. We tried to clear a path down and get a path to each of the different areas that have your graves. We’re getting limbs, we’re getting bushes, we’re getting everything that we can out of here. There’s more to work, this is going to be a big project but at least this is a start," said Karen Hewitt, Savannah Area Board of Realtors Director.
Hewitt says their goal is to hopefully get a fence around the entire cemetery, so it stands out.
