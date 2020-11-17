Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through tonight. High pressure builds in Wednesday through the weekend. This will bring much cooler air Wednesday and Thursday. Temps begin to warm by Friday. Another cold front is possible late Monday. Our next slight rain chance returns Sunday and Monday.
Iota made landfall Monday night along the Nicaragua coast as a category 4 hurricane. Iota will weaken quickly today over Nicaragua and dissipate Wednesday. There is a 40% chance that another area of low pressure will develop in the central Caribbean Sea and move generally to the west. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs near 60.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
