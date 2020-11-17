Fatal shooting under investigation in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Bluffton.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Kensington Boulevard in Westbury Park around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, deputies found 45-year-old Timothy Milliken deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in his home.
A forensic autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
