Gulfstream donates over $1 million to United Way of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire is almost at its fundraising goal, thanks in part to a big donation made Tuesday by Gulfstream.
The company donated $1.5 million to the cause.
This year’s annual fundraiser will allow United Way to continue their COVID-19 relief work in our communities. 2020 United Way Campaign Chair Terry Enoch says today’s donation is made up of employee pledges and corporate commitment, and it’s pushed them that much closer to reaching their goal.
“It has truly made a difference. We clearly see a pathway to getting to our goal of victory and as you’ll see we’re 93 percent closer to the goal. That is huge. You know some kind of way, Gulfstream found a way, in the midst of a pandemic to continue to just explode their caring power out into the community. As you know, they continue to be an anchor in the community in the great work that they do through not only giving but volunteerism. It is truly tremendous. I’m so grateful this morning,” Enoch said.
The final tally of this year’s campaign will be announced at a Victory Celebration on Thursday. You still have time to help them reach their goal.
You can donate online.
