Gulfstream donates over $1 million to United Way of the Coastal Empire

“It has truly made a difference. We clearly see a pathway to getting to our goal of victory and as you’ll see we’re 93 percent closer to the goal. That is huge. You know some kind of way, Gulfstream found a way, in the midst of a pandemic to continue to just explode their caring power out into the community. As you know, they continue to be an anchor in the community in the great work that they do through not only giving but volunteerism. It is truly tremendous. I’m so grateful this morning,” Enoch said.