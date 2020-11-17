Memorial Health’s new technology helping lung cancer patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman diagnosed with lung cancer is on the road to recovery thanks to the staff and equipment at Memorial Health.
WTOC told you about Memorial Health’s advanced lung cancer screening a few months ago. The state-of-the art scanning system helps find and treat lung patients faster than ever before.
Recently, the technology was used to help identify and remove one woman’s cancer early before it became worse.
“Knowing that this was a little odd looking, we went ahead and elected to biopsy it. Found out that it was cancer at a very early stage, and it was a great success story because it was an early stage,” Memorial Health Interventional Pulmonologist Dr. Jason McClune said.
“It was 1, 2, 3, within three days I was out of my bed when I went home. Now I’m walking around and did without the oxygen. I’m without oxygen now,” patient Janice Lopez Surma said.
Doctors say the procedure is minimally invasive.
