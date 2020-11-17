One dead, another injured after SUV strikes tractor in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another is injured after an SUV struck a tractor in Colleton County on Monday evening.
Highway Patrol officials said it happened at 5:56 p.m. on Round O Road near Freeman Lane.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a Fiat tractor and GMC Yukon were both traveling eastbound on Round O Road when the Yukon struck the back of the tractor.
The driver of the tractor was transported to Colleton Medical Center. The driver of the Yukon died.
Tidwell said the Yukon driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.
