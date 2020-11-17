Overturned boat found off Harbor Island; law enforcement searching for possible missing boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A search is underway in Beaufort County for two possible missing boaters.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a report of an overturned boat off Harbor Island at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Aviation units, the Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department are searching for two boaters, who were believed to have been on-board.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.