Overturned boat found off Harbor Island; law enforcement searching for possible missing boaters
By WTOC Staff | November 17, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 7:18 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A search is underway in Beaufort County for two possible missing boaters.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a report of an overturned boat off Harbor Island at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Aviation units, the Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department are searching for two boaters, who were believed to have been on-board.

